'Respect human lives': Belgian duo makes Gaza an EU priority

Stopping the killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict “should be a priority for everyone”, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday as the war looms over Belgium’s move into the rotating EU council presidency from Spain for six months starting next January.

A Flemish liberal politician, Mr de Croo’s commitment to calling for a de-escalation of the conflict has not been endorsed by all other EU members, many of whom have preferred to skirt around the politically sensitive topic and highlight Israel’s right to self-defence.

"I've been quite straightforward on that," acknowledged Mr de Croo in a joint press conference in Brussels with Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib in Brussels to unveil their country's priorities as incoming president of the EU. "I'm more of a human being than a politician, and I think humanity is important."

Yet this positioning will have to be "restrained" from now on, Ms Lahbib said, as Belgium endorses the role of an "honest broker" in often tough negotiations between the bloc’s 27 member states. She pointed at Belgium's famed sense of compromise, often put forward by politicians as a natural consequence of their country’s complicated multi-lingual federal system.

Belgium’s negotiation skills will be in high demand in the coming months as the Middle East conflict brings back to surface tensions between the bloc's member states and Israel, a historic ally.

Statements made Mr de Croo and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez during a visit to the region last month triggered a diplomatic row with Israel that accused them of supporting Hamas, which is listed as a terror organisation by the EU. Spain and Belgium have rejected such accusations.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Rafah crossing in Egypt during Gaza-Israel conflict.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr de Croo said that he hoped that “no-one was angry” if Belgium asks “to stop the killing of innocent civilians” and believes that a ceasefire is needed for humanitarian access to Gaza and to free the remaining 136 hostages held by Hamas in the enclave.

The unprecedented October 7 Hamas-led attack killed 1,200 Israelis. Israeli retaliatory bombing has killed at least 16,000 Palestinians, according to local authorities.

Another notable exception to overall European hesitancy to take a strong position on the conflict has been Ireland, which early on criticised Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German politician, for her apparent pro-Israeli bias.

In Germany, the October 7 attacks have encouraged politicians to call for the recognition of the state of Israel's "right to exist" to become a pre-requisite for citizenship candidates. Across the continent, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim attacks have surged, prompting a senior EU official to say earlier this week that the threat of a terror attack during the Christmas holidays was "huge."

Irish President Michael D Higgins said that she did not speak for Ireland when she visited Israel one week after the Hamas attacks and said that she believed Israel would respond in a way that shows “that it is a democracy.”

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin meets with Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in November.

In Belgium, observers say there is particular concern to remain attentive to concerns expressed by all sides. But even more important perhaps to Belgian politicians are the looming European and Belgian elections next year which include local elections in which foreigners are allowed to vote.

Belgium hosts an important Moroccan community which is historically more sensitive to the Israel-Palestine conflict as well as a historic Jewish presence in the country’s second biggest city, Antwerp. Brussels, which hosts EU institutions as well as Nato headquarters in nearby suburb, also boasts being the second-most international city in the world after New York.

“It’s a topic that preoccupies and interests everybody. I think I have never assisted to such quiet meeting during which everybody listens to what others have to say on the Near-East,” Ms Lahbib told reporters on the sidelines of the press conference.

The war in Ukraine also remains a pressing issue as EU leaders ready to discuss next week Ukraine's membership bid to join the bloc. Ukrainian leaders have expressed fears that Russia's invasion of their country has been eclipsed by the war in Gaza.

“If we look at the atrocities human beings inflict on each other, we can only be in a situation where we know we have a responsibility to […] plead for the respect of human rights,” Mr de Croo said in his opening speech.

Earlier this week, Ms Lahbib was one of the few EU politicians to publicly support UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ letter to the security council invoking Article 99 of the UN charter. In an unprecedented move that aimed at highlighting the gravity of the situation, Mr Guterres said that the Gaza conflict could threaten international peace and security.

Speaking in a personal capacity, the EU’s top diplomat, Spanish politician Josep Borrell asked EU members of the UN security council and “like-minded partners” to support Mr Guterres’ unprecedented call to “prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

I ask the EU members of the UN Security Council and like-minded partners to support @UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres’s call.



The #UNSC must act immediately to prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 7, 2023

Previous statements made by Mr Guterres on the conflict, including about the Hamas attacks not happening “in a vacuum”, have caused Israeli diplomats to call for his resignation.

The topic remains highly politically sensitive and EU politicians have been hesitant to echo Mr Guterres’ calls, which also include requesting a ceasefire. Despite these divisions, EU leaders agreed in late October to call for “humanitarian corridors and pauses.”

Ms Lahbib said that during the EU presidency, Belgium’s position on the conflict would be similar to Spain’s. She said that like Spain, Belgium has said in the past that it would eventually recognise a Palestinian state and pointed to the government’s contract, published each time a cabinet is formed, which says that Belgium would pay “sustained and balanced attention” to the Middle East peace process. “We are on the same line even if there are differences,” she said.