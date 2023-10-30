Crowd storms Dagestan airport in Russia after arrival of Israel flight

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Russian authorities said the main airport in the Dagestan region is “provisionally closed” until November 6 after it was stormed by hundreds of people following reports that a flight from Israel had arrived.

Footage showed a large crowd of people inside the airport, with some holding Palestinian flags.

Other videos showed protesters storming one plane with at least one jumping on the wing looking for passengers, Russian media reported.

People were also heard searching shouting anti-Semitic phrases and examining the passengers' passports, AP reported.

The plane's identification number showed that the Russian carrier Red Wings had arrived from Tel Aviv at 7.17pm, according to flight-tracker FlightRadar24.

In #Dagestan, a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023

The incident occurred at an airport in Makhachkala, the capital city of the predominantly Muslim Caucasus.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, said the group had been removed from the airport by 10.20pm local time. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has ordered a criminal investigation into the incident.

About 20 people were injured, with two in critical condition, the Dagestan Ministry of Health said. Police and protesters were among those injured.

The Dagestani government urged its citizens to react to “the current situation in the world with understanding”.

“Federal authorities and international organisations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians … we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” it wrote on Telegram.

Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov said the storming of the airport was a “gross violation of the law” and that those found responsible will face consequences.

“All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians pray for peace in Palestine,” he wrote on Telegram.

“But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive an appropriate assessment from law enforcement agencies. And this will definitely be done.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the country's ambassador is working with Russian authorities to protect the well-being of Jewish people and Israeli citizens.

“The State of Israel views with utmost gravity attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere,” Mr Netanyahu's office said on X.