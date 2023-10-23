Israel set to stop short of full-scale Gaza land invasion, analysts say

Israel is likely to continue mounting only limited land raids into the Gaza Strip instead of pushing ahead with a full-scale ground invasion, analysts have told The National.

“There is no easy way out for the Israelis said James Moran, a former EU official and ex-ambassador to Egypt. "The most likely outcome is that there will be so-called surgical raids.

“If there were a full-scale invasion, the Israelis could get stuck in the mud very quickly in Gaza, as they have before.”

The US has reportedly put pressure on Israel for more time for hostage negotiation and humanitarian aid delivery.

Hamas’s unprecedented raid on Israel on October 7, during which it killed more than 1,400 Israelis, has led to limited retaliatory land raids but intense air strikes from Israel. which have killed about 5,000 Palestinians. Hamas says it is holding 222 Israeli hostages.

Israel’s military on Monday said it had conducted an overnight raid into the Gaza Strip to fight Palestinian gunmen. It has reported similar raids, sometimes with the goal of retrieving bodies of Israeli soldiers, since October 7.

Israeli troops have been sent to the border for an expected ground invasion but army spokesman Peter Lerner seemed to want to temper expectations of such an assault in an interview with the BBC’s Newshour programme on Monday.

“We’ve never announced that there was going to be a ground operation,” he said. If it happens, the ground offensive will be based “on operational conditions that will benefit the implementation of our goals”, he added, without clarifying what those conditions were.

Mr Moran said: “The overwhelming feeling is that Israel will go in but how they will do that is a big question.

“They are going to have to do something. You cannot lead your troops to the top of the hill and march them down again without a very good reason,” Mr Moran, who is also associate senior research fellow at the Brussels-based Centre for European Policy Studies, told The National.

Media reports have indicated that the US is pressuring Israel to delay an invasion due to concerns in part over the well-being of hostages. Hamas released two American women on Friday and up to 10 more are believed to be held in captivity in Gaza, according to The New York Times.

In the absence of a full ground operation in Gaza, the possibility of a regional spillover is likely to decrease. There have been fears that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah may feel compelled to go to war with Israel should a land invasion lead to a massive surge in casualties among Palestinians. Skirmishes at Israel’s northern border between its army and Hezbollah have increased since October 7.

Residents on either side of the border have been fleeing the area. But Lebanon is currently mired in its worst economic crisis and European leaders have warned that a war would destroy the country.

A miscalculation cannot be excluded but Hezbollah has “too much on its plate” to start a major confrontation with Israel, Mr Moran said.

“I think that their first priority is the situation in Lebanon,” he said. “As for Iran, I don’t think they’ll take it on, especially with American aircraft carriers being deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In an act of deterrence, the Pentagon has deployed two aircraft carriers in the past two weeks.

Western leaders are currently discussing last week’s call by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Israel’s “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip has left the enclave without running water or electricity. Hospitals are breaking down.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called for a “humanitarian pause”.

Yet EU countries have not, so far, called for a ceasefire, unlike in past instances of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict. In 2021, the EU called for a truce six days after an eruption of violence.

There is a feeling among diplomats that this time, Israel needs to be given the freedom to respond to the Hamas attacks as it sees fit.

The EU immediately strongly affirmed its support for Israel's right to defend itself, while also, at a later stage, calling for it to respect international law, and increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Foreign Minister, said at a meeting of her EU counterparts it was like trying to “square a circle”.

The EU has traditionally little clout on Israel’s foreign policy and its weaker position compared to the US has been reinforced by muddled messages coming out of Brussels, including an announcement on cutting aid to Palestinians that was later reversed.

The war in Ukraine remains the EU’s top priority, said Mr Moran, and this may have influenced its approach to the Middle Eastern conflict.

There has been fear in Brussels that strong US support of Ukraine may weaken after a presidential election next year should the Republicans come to power. The US Congress recently dropped funding for Ukraine in its latest spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Europeans “don’t want to put too much distance between themselves and the Americans at a time like this", said Mr Moran.

"Especially when you have all sorts of difficulties with Congress and the next batch of aid out to Ukraine."