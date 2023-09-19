Antonio Guterres calls for reform of UN Security Council and global institutions

Follow the latest news from UNGA

UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a bleak warning about the state of the world on Tuesday in his opening address to the world body's annual high-level gathering in New York City.

Mr Guterres used his bully pulpit in front of the UN's famous green marble to berate international leaders for failing to come together to address many of the world's most pressing issues.

“Global challenges are mounting, and we seem incapable of coming together to respond,” he said, pointing to myriad crises including climate change, the recent earthquake in Morocco, flooding in Libya and coups in Africa.

The UN chief emphasised the urgent need to modernise multilateral institutions to align with the economic and political dynamics of the 21st century and stressed the need to reform the Security Council to better reflect the realities of today’s world.

“It’s reform or rupture,” Mr Guterres told the 78th UN General Assembly.

“The world has changed. Our institutions have not.”

He acknowledged the complexities of instituting global reforms amid competing interests and agendas.

“But the alternative to reform is not the status quo,” he said Mr Guterres.

“It means redesigning the international financial architecture so that it becomes truly universal and serves as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble.”

The UN chief urged “global compromise” and pointed out that if every country fulfilled its obligations under the UN Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in violation of international law, a conflict that has drawn deep divides between the world body’s most powerful members states, has “unleashed a nexus of horror,” he said.

“Lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatised; hopes and dreams shattered,” he added, warning the war has serious implications for the international community.

A damaged residential building in Ukraine's Donetsk region. EPA

In addition to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the UN chief urged global leaders to address the looming climate crisis, gender inequality and extreme poverty.

He berated G20 countries, which are responsible for 80 per cent of greenhouse emissions.

“They must break their addiction to fossil fuels and heed the International Energy Agency’s findings that new oil and gas licensing by them is incompatible with keeping the 1.5 degree limit alive,” he said.

“To stand a fighting chance of limiting global temperature rise, we must phase out coal, oil and gas in a fair and equitable way – and massively boost renewables.”

Although Mr Guterres primarily focused his speech on delineating the challenges confronting the planet, he sought to remind the international community that the UN is still determined to find solutions.

“The world badly needs Ukrainian food and Russian food and fertilisers to stabilise markets and guarantee food security,” said Mr Guterres.

“I will not give up on my efforts to make it happed.”

He pushed leaders to invest to intensify co-operation on economic development, climate change and new challenges, such as artificial intelligence.

He argued that natural disasters are worsening the “man-made disaster of conflict” and in the face of these mounting crises, the global humanitarian system is on the “verge of collapse”.

“Our humanitarian operations are being forced to make massive cuts,” he said, urging all countries to step up and fund the Global Humanitarian Appeal.

His remarks come at a time when the UN has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of a lack of funding.

Mr Guterres portrayed a grim image of unsustainable disparities, an unchecked climate crisis, and ineffective leadership.

“Divides are widening within countries. Democracy is under threat. Authoritarianism is on the march. Inequalities are growing,” he said.

The Secretary General also expressed concern about the growing digital divide that is “inflaming inequalities”.

“Generative artificial intelligence holds much promise – but it may also lead us across a Rubicon and into more danger than we can control,” he said.

He emphasised the necessity for a Global Digital Compact, involving governments, regional organisations, the private sector, and civil society, to address the challenges posed by digital technologies and explore ways to leverage their advantages for the betterment of humanity.

He called for consideration of a new global entity on AI that could provide a source of information and expertise for Member States.

“Despite our long list of global challenges, that same spirit of determination can guide us forward,” Mr Guterres said.

“Let us be determined to heal divisions and forge peace.”

