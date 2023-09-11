US approves deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6bn in frozen funds

President Joe Biden's administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

As part of the deal, the administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the US.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the deal late last week, but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was seen by AP and Reuters.

The Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 59, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also holds British citizenship, the Biden administration said.

The identities of the fourth and fifth Americans, one of whom, according to two sources, is a woman, have not been disclosed. It was not immediately known which Iranian prisoners, in turn, the US would release.

Read More US politicians press for answers on Robert Malley's absence from Iran envoy post

The waiver is likely to draw criticism of Mr Biden from Republicans and others that the deal will boost the Iranian economy at a time when Tehran poses a growing threat to US troops and Middle East allies.

The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of US sanctions in converting the money frozen in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar’s central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.

The transfer of the $6 billion was the critical element in the prisoner release deal in which saw four of the five American detainees were transferred from Iranian jails to house arrest last month. The fifth detainee had already been under house arrest.

Due to numerous US sanctions on foreign banks that engage in transactions aimed at benefiting Iran, several European countries had baulked at participating in the transfer. Mr Blinken’s waiver is aimed at easing their concerns about any risk of US sanctions.