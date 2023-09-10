Rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe unveiled

A multibillion-dollar rail and shipping corridor that links India, the Middle East and Europe was announced at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

“This is a big deal,” said US President Joe Biden. “This is a really big deal.”

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Jordan, Israel and the European Union would “significantly enhance connectivity and integration between participating countries”, UAE state news agency Wam reported.

It will be made up of two pathways: “the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe”, Wam reported.

“The cross-border ship-to-rail transit corridors will reduce shipping costs across the network and facilitate trade in goods and services to, from, and between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe.”

The UAE is participating at the G20 as a guest of honour.

The project will help bolster clean hydrogen exports too, “as part of joint efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions and integrate environmental conservation in the initiative”, Wam reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders from around the world participated in the announcement.

“Enhancing connectivity with all regions has been a key priority for India,” Mr Modi said, speaking through a translator.

“We believe that connectivity is a means to not only increase mutual trade between different countries but also increase mutual trust.”

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned a figure of $20 billion during the announcement. It was unclear if that sum applied solely to Saudi Arabia's commitment.

Ms von der Leyen described the project as a “green and digital bridge across continents and civilisations”. She added that it includes cables to transmit electricity and data.