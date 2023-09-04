Swedish citizen detained in Iran for more than 500 days

A Swedish citizen believed to be an EU diplomat has been detained in Iran for more than 500 days, it was reported on Monday.

The man, who is in his thirties, was arrested in April 2022 and has been "arbitrarily deprived of his freedom", a spokeswoman for Sweden's Foreign Ministry told The National.

The man was identified as EU official Johan Floderus by The New York Times, which first reported on the case.

He was a member of the EU's diplomatic corps who previously visited Iran on official business, but was arrested while travelling as a tourist, it reported. The Swedish government did not confirm his name.

Richard Ratcliffe, whose British-Iranian wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran for five years, told The National that the new development was a "shocking case".

The ministry said it was "working very intensively on the case" and maintained close contact with the EU.

Officials are "in contact with the family on practically a daily basis", the ministry said.

"The Swedish citizen has been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom and should therefore be released immediately. This has been conveyed to the Iranian authorities," it said.

It said it was not able to provide further details over concerns about "complicating the handling of the case".

Sweden's embassy in Tehran. The government says it is working 'very intensively' to secure the release of its citizen. AFP

Iranian state media reported the arrest of a Swedish citizen on espionage charges last year. It claimed he was in contact with other suspects under surveillance in Iran.

The man is reportedly being held in Iran's notorious Evin prison, which previously held foreign citizens such as Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Jason Brodsky, policy director of the United Against Nuclear Iran think tank, said that while it was not unprecedented for Iran to hold a diplomat, it would mark a "serious escalation" given recent cases have typically concerned dual nationals, academics or business travellers.

He said it was an "indictment of the EU's Iran policy to keep it under wraps for 500 days" while the bloc was trying to revive nuclear diplomacy.

"This necessitates a transatlantic policy to deter hostage taking and a rethink of the EU's Iran policy," he said.

Mr Ratcliffe told the Times his family’s experience was that “publicity keeps hostages safe” because it “alerts everyone to the games being played”.

Western citizens have repeatedly been detained in Iran in what is widely considered to be as a hostage-taking effort for political purposes.

Relations between Iran and Sweden have soured over the execution this year of Swedish-Iranian dual citizen Habib Chaab and the jailing in Sweden of convicted Iranian war criminal Hamid Nouri.

IN a statement, the European Commission said: “We are aware and have been following very closely the case of a Swedish national detained in Iran.

"We are in a very close touch with the Swedish authorities who have the consular responsibility.

"We have no further information to disclose in the interest and safety of the individual concerned.

"This case has also to be seen in the context of the growing number of arbitrary detentions involving EU citizens. We have used and will continue to use every opportunity to raise the issue with the Iranian authorities to achieve – in close cooperation with the member states involved - the release of all arbitrarily detained EU citizens.”

Tehran has used detainees to seek concessions as it spars with western countries over its nuclear activities, development of ballistic missiles, human rights record and efforts to spread influence in the Middle East.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release coincided with the UK settling a historic £400 million ($482 million) debt to Iran.

Last month’s release of four Americans from Evin prison came after $6 billion of Iranian funds were unfrozen in South Korea, an apparent deal that caused concern from former detainees.

British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert said it amounted to a "payment of ransom", while former death row inmate Ana Diamond said she felt infuriated.