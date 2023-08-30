Palestinian teenager 'killed in Jerusalem' by police

An Israeli police officer shot dead a Palestinian boy, 14, who stabbed and wounded a civilian at a light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, Israeli police and medics said.

“A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem,” Israeli police said in a statement. “The suspect was neutralised on the spot."

A border police officer who was travelling in a tram saw the attack as it happened and took action, the police said. He “promptly disembarked from the train and fired”, hitting the suspect, they said.

Police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said that the attacker was a “minor” from East Jerusalem, a predominantly Palestinian area.

Read more Armed groups angered by death of Palestinian in West Bank's Tulkarem camp

He was from the Beit Hanina neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, Mr Elsdunne said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it had treated a man aged about 25 who had been stabbed in the back. He was later taken to hospital.

The wounded man was in a “stable” condition, Shaare Zedek Hospital said.

Dozens of Israeli security personnel converged on the station, where many ultra-Orthodox Jews were also gathered.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, said the attacker had carried out a “heroic” operation at the tram station.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict so far has claimed the lives of at least 223 Palestinians this year.

At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed this year, AFP reported.

The killed Palestinians comprise combatants and civilians.