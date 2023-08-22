Six schoolchildren trapped in Pakistan cable car stranded high in the air

Six school pupils are among eight people trapped in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-western Pakistan, after one of its wires snapped, officials said on Tuesday.

An army helicopter has been sent as part of rescue efforts, the national disaster management authority said.

The cable car is stranded at a height of about 275 metres, in Battagram district.

An official from Battagram district administration told The National that the incident happened about 7am local time as the children travelled to school on a mountain.

READ MORE At least 10 children dead after boat capsizes in Pakistan dam

The cable car broke down halfway through the journey.

Rescue teams were unable to reach the cable car due to the height and terrain, Pakistan's Dawn News reported.

Teacher Zafar Iqbal said one of the children reportedly fainted out of fear and the trapped pupils were communicating with him using their mobile phones.

Two residents are also trapped alongside the pupils.

At least 150 pupils use the cable car every day to go to school, Mr Iqbal said.

Battagram, Pakistan: 6 children are among 8 people trapped inside a cable car dangling over a deep Pakistan valley. The chairlift is "stuck at a height of about 900 ft" (275 metres) due to a breakage in one of its cables. pic.twitter.com/Md806c8RMa — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) August 22, 2023

The cable car is run privately by local organisations and there are no roads or bridges in the area, official Mufti Gulamullah told Dawn News.

Battagram resident Humayun Khan told The National that cable cars were used to travel across the mountainous area.

“In most cases, it is not feasible to build a road for two communities living on two mountains, each having around 30 to 40 houses, as such a route would cost much," he said.

"This is why locals have set up chairlifts on their own to commute in the hills."

Mr Khan suggested the government should review its guidelines to ensure cable car safety.