Pope Francis bestows blessings on world youth at Portugal meeting

Pope Francis on Thursday asked the world's youth to take on the twin scourges of global warming and poverty as he made an open-air address to thousands on the second day of his visit to Portugal.

At the Catholic University of Portugal in Lisbon he told the young crowd to accept no compromise in fighting for their planet.

"We must recognise the dramatic and urgent need to care for our common home," he said, speaking in Spanish. "Yet this cannot be done without a real change of heart.

The 86-year-old Francis has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his period in office.

"We cannot be satisfied with mere palliative measures or timid and ambiguous compromises," he said.

About 6,500 people, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and bishops, were gathered under a bright sun in a main square of the campus of the institution, one of Portugal's leading universities, to listen to the Pope.

Catholics spanning a diverse array of ethnicities, backgrounds and languages are gathering in Lisbon to celebrate their faith at World Youth Day (WYD).

Pope Francis waters an olive tree during a visit to Scholas Occurrentes in Cascais, Portugal. EPA

More than 1.5 million pilgrims from across the globe are expected to attend the event, which runs until Sunday.

Pope Francis touched down in Portugal on Wednesday and prayed for peace in Ukraine.

The National visited the WYD event and spoke to some of those who had travelled from around the globe.

Ricardo Gema, a member of the Portuguese WYD orchestra, was one of hundreds of musicians who performed at the opening mass on Tuesday.

“It was an honour,” he told The National. “There were so many people there and it was broadcast to people around the world.

“And we will also get to play for Pope Francis when he says Mass. I will always remember this experience. God made music for us so we can take it to him and take it to the people.”

Ukrainian pilgrims pose with their national flag after attending Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Grace in Lisbon. AFP

Jover Brinas travelled from Toronto with a group of friends. He said the wisdom he will gain and the strength he receives from praying with others will stay with him long after the festival concludes. “It does not stop here,” he said. “This is just the seed. It’s going to grow into something more. God has a plan and I believe he wanted me to be here.”

Joel Kappan made the trek to Lisbon from India with fellow members of Jesus Youth, an organisation for young Catholics. He said the size and strength of the “mother church” was evident in the crowds and it was heartwarming to see people from different backgrounds unite in prayer. “There are people here from all ethnicities sharing their faith,” he said. “It shows that we are all part of the same church.”

WYD was initiated in 1985 by Pope John Paul II and takes place every couple of years in a different country. The last was held in Panama in 2019. The Covid pandemic caused the Lisbon gathering to be delayed.

