At least six killed by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines

At least six people were killed and thousands of people were displaced in the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall.

The storm blew roofs off, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said on Thursday.

Thousands of people were affected by flooding and other problems caused by the typhoon, which has a 700km band of wind and rain, according to officials.

The super typhoon weakened slightly but remained dangerous with sustained winds of 175kph and gusts of up to 215kph. Forecasters had the storm placed 95km west of Cagayan Island on Wednesday night.

“Our northern coastal towns are being battered,” Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba told AP.

“I’m receiving reports of tin roofs being blown away and flooding that could not drain out probably because of tidal surges coming in from the sea.”

Mr Mamba expressed fear of extensive damage to the Cagayan Valley region and to the corn and rice farms in the area, which suffered a months-long dry spell before Doksuri hit.

At least four towns lost power and six bridges were flooded, Cagayan officials said in a damage report.

A mother and her three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a landslide struck their house in Buguias in the mountainous province of Benguet, local disaster official Satur Payangdo, told AFP.

Five other people in the house were rescued.

A woman was killed by a falling coconut tree in Isabela province and a teenage boy was crushed to death by a landslide in Baguio.

Doksuri had swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday but weakened as it neared the Philippines. It is expected to weaken further as it moves across the South China Sea before making landfall in south-east China on Friday.

While the storm will bypass Taiwan, heavy rains related to the typhoon led to the death of a 57-year-old woman who was trapped with two others when a mountain river overflowed, the island's emergency operations centre said.

The rains also caused power cuts in around 43,000 households, though most have been restored.