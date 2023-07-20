Xi Jinping and 'old friend' Henry Kissinger meet in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said “old friends” like former secretary of state Henry Kissinger will not be forgotten during a meeting between the two in Beijing.

“The Chinese people never forget their old friends, and Sino-US relations will always be linked with the name of Henry Kissinger,” Mr Xi told Mr Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received.

Mr Kissinger played a key role in normalising relations between Washington and Beijing when he served in the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations.

The centenarian, who arrived earlier this week, has urged the US to take a more conciliatory approach towards China as President Joe Biden's administration seeks to ease tensions between the two countries.

“The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society,” China's state broadcaster reported Mr Kissinger as saying.

Washington said Mr Kissinger's trip was a private visit.

Top officials in Mr Biden's administration have visited China in the last month as part of the strategy to ease strained relations caused by former house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US and economic competition between the two superpowers.

Russia's war in Ukraine and trade curbs also remain points of tension.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have all travelled to Beijing.

“China is willing to discuss with the US side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations,” Mr Xi said.

Mr Kissinger also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Defence Minister Li Shangfu.

Agencies contributed to this report