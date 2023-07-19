Eleven dead after wall collapses near bridge being built in Pakistan

Eleven workers were killed early on Wednesday after a wall collapsed near a bridge being built on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials have said.

The wall fell on the workers as they sat inside their tents at the construction site.

Local police official Mohammad Akram and the Emergency Service Rescue 1122 department said the disaster happened after monsoon rains near Golra district.

The bodies of the dead have been recovered but rescuers believe more people are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Monsoon rains have lashed Pakistan since June 25, resulting in the deaths of at least 112 people.

River have burst their banks in Punjab province, flooding hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.

The rains returned to Pakistan a year after downpours attributed to climate change inundated up to a third of the country at one point, killing 1,739 people.

The floods left cash-strapped Pakistan facing $30 billion in damages last year.

At least 17 people were killed while 49 were injured on July 6 in several incidents involving collapsed roofs and walls across Punjab after heavy rains.