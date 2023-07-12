Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for Nato to stay 'on same page'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to be “on the same page” as Nato’s 31 allies as he arrived at the second day of a high-level summit in Vilnius.

Mr Zelenskyy said his three priorities were new weapon deliveries for the Ukrainian army, Ukraine’s Nato’s membership bid, and the security guarantees he expects from allies.

“We want to be on the same page with everybody,” he told reporters on arrival at the summit venue on Wednesday, adding that he would “fight for these security guarantees on the way to Nato.”

Mr Zelenskyy and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are scheduled to inaugurate the new Nato-Ukraine council, a body in which Ukraine will have equal status to the alliance’s 31 members and sit between the UK and Turkey.

All members, including Ukraine, will have the power to call for crisis consultations if needed.

“I embarked on a trip here with faith in decisions, with faith in partners, with faith in a strong Nato,” wrote Mr Zelenskyy on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“I would like this faith to become confidence – confidence in the decisions that we deserve – all of us deserve, and every warrior, every citizen, every mother, every child expects. And is that too much to expect?”

Mr Zelenskyy thanked the Lithuanian capital, which lies just 150km away from Russian territory, for its warm welcome. Ukrainian flags have been displayed in the street, while buses have carried banners stating that Ukraine should join Nato as soon as possible.

“Ukrainian flags on Lithuanian streets clearly prove that we are already allies,” wrote Mr Zelenskyy on Twitter.

His warm words came in sharp contrast with the public rebuke at Nato’s unwillingness to extend Ukraine a formal invitation to join the alliance despite its repeated statements that Ukraine will, one day, join the club.

Mr Zelenskyy described this position as “unprecedented and absurd.”

Nato’s communique published on Tuesday stated that it would invite Ukraine to join the alliance when “allies agree and conditions are met.”

NATO heads of state and partners during a group photo at a social dinner at the summit in Vilnius. AP

Ukraine cannot join Nato while it is at war with Russia because this would put the alliance in a direct confrontation with Moscow, explained Mr Stoltenberg in a press conference. He added that Ukraine must also strengthen governance, fight corruption, and increase interoperability regardless of the war.

The biggest concession that Ukraine obtained on Tuesday was that Nato removed the necessity for it to introduce a formal Membership Action Plan, which requires further reforms before accession becomes a possibility.

The removal of the MAP will ensure that Ukraine’s accession to Nato “is quicker when the war is over,” according to a Downing Street statement.

At the Nato-Ukraine council, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to “strongly support simplifying the path to Ukraine’s Nato membership,” said Downing Street.

G7 partners will also sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine. “It is the first time that this many countries have agreed a comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country,” according to Downing Street.