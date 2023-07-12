Narendra Modi to visit France as Bastille Day parade guest of honour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to France this week to attend the Bastille Day parade, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Mr Modi has been invited to be guest of honour at celebrations for France's national day, also known as Bastille Day, on Friday.

It will be Mr Modi’s sixth visit to France.

New Delhi and Paris have shared strategic ties since 1998 and have remained multifaceted partners in many sectors including civil nuclear, space and maritime security.

New Delhi sent a 269-member tri-services contingent of Indian armed forces for the occasion. At least three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets will take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees, alongside French jets.

“This is a very, very special gesture extended by France to Prime Minister Modi,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

Mr Kwatra said Mr Modi would meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the president of the French senate on Thursday.

He will attend a private dinner hosted by Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace and later meet the Indian diaspora and also the president of the French National Assembly.

Mr Modi and Mr Macron will then hold discussions and meet business leaders from both countries.

The pair met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May this year.

“There are several pillars of our strategic partnership and each of these pillars would come up for stocktaking and pathway ahead in terms of future co-operation in areas of security, space, engagement in the civil nuclear domain, technology, partnership in the field of counterterrorism,” Mr Kwatra said.

He said discussions on cyber security, climate change, renewable energy, issues relating to the International Solar Alliance and reorientation of the security partnership in line with Make in India would also take place.

“The visit of the prime minister to France will be rich in substance and also in form and it will set new benchmarks for our strategic partnership in years ahead," Mr Kwatra said.