Biden thanks Erdogan for his 'courage' in agreeing to Swedish Nato membership

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his "courage" after Mr Erdogan green-lighted Sweden's accession to Nato after over a year of tense negotiations.

"I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on," said Mr Biden, according to a script of the meeting published by the White House.

Breaking with a long history of military neutrality, Sweden and Finland filed a joint request to join Nato in May after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read More Nato warns Iran to cease malicious activity in Vilnius summit communique

But Finland joined Nato alone in April as Mr Erdogan blocked Sweden's membership bid, arguing it was not doing enough to crack down on Kurdish groups operating on its soil.

Negotiations dragged on for more than a year as frustration mounted among Nato allies who overwhelmingly viewed Sweden's integration as an urgent security issue for northern Europe.

Mr Erdogan kept his Western allies guessing until the last minute and took them by surprise on Monday morning when he linked his agreement to Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey's parallel and decade-long negotiations to join the European Union.

But the Turkish President relented on Monday evening after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and promised to send accession documents to Turkey's parliament for ratification as soon as possible.

NATO Devlet ve Hükûmet Başkanları Zirvesi nedeniyle Litvanya’nın başkenti Vilnius’ta bulunan Cumhurbaşkanımız @RTErdogan, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri (ABD) Başkanı Joe Biden ile bir araya geldi. pic.twitter.com/BY1iUZ6bHh — T.C. Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe) July 11, 2023

The US played a key role in negotiations, in large part because Turkey has also been keen to purchase F-16 fighter jets from Washington.

Its request has been supported by Mr Biden but has faced opposition from Congress, which was angered by Turkey's decision to buy Russian missile defence systems in 2017.

“We will work with the Congress on the appropriate timing for getting them to Türkiye,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier on Tuesday. He declined to give a date.