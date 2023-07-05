Russia rejects EU bank compromise as expiry of Black Sea grain deal looms

Russia has restated a demand for its state agricultural bank to be reconnected to the global Swift payments system to avert the collapse of a Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a reported EU subsidiary proposal as “deliberately unworkable”.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU was considering a proposal to allow Russia's Agricultural Bank to set up a subsidiary that could connect to the Swift network, from which it was cut off after its invasion of Ukraine.

But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the idea as “deliberately unworkable”, saying it would take many months to set up such a unit and another three months to connect to the payments system.

Moscow has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, a critical lifeline for global food supplies that allows grain to sail from blockaded Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

It briefly left the agreement in October after an attack on its fleet in the area.

Ms Zakharovha also rejected a UN attempt to create an alternative payment channel between the bank, also known as Rosselkhozbank, and JP Morgan.

“There is no real replacement for Swift, and cannot be,” she said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Russia said there was no reason for the deal to continue beyond July 17, as it cited unmet demands, including those concerning grain and fertiliser exports.

The UN says the deal allows grain to be shipped to 45 countries around the globe and is “a lifeline for global food security”.

An end to the deal would spell disaster for many poorer nations, aid agencies have warned, particularly in Africa, where famine and food insecurity are already rife.

The UN is doing everything it can to renew the agreement, officials have said, but some are not optimistic the deal will continue beyond July 17.

“We've already worked very closely with the City of London to enable a very complex payment system for grain in order to make it work and continue to get food on people's tables,” said Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward.