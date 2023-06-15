UN chief blasts 'pitiful' global response to climate crisis

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the world is hurtling towards a climate change disaster, while criticising the global response as “pitiful”.

Mr Guterres, who is hosting a climate summit in New York in September, noted that current policies would lead to a staggering 2.8°C temperature rise by the end of the century.

“We are hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open – with far too many willing to bet it all on wishful thinking, unproven technologies and silver bullet solutions,” he told reporters in New York after meeting with civil society groups.

“That spells catastrophe.”

He stressed the 1.5°C goal is “still possible” but would require accelerating the transition to a green economy.

“All of this action must be global. It must be immediate. And it must start with the polluted heart of the climate crisis: the fossil fuel industry,” he warned.

He called on the fossil fuel industry to massively boost renewable investment in a “just transition”.

Highlighting the stark disparity in investment, Mr Guterres noted that despite the oil and gas industry's record-breaking $4 trillion net income last year, only 4 cents of every dollar spent on oil and gas drilling and exploration went “to clean energy and carbon capture – combined”.

“Trading the future for 30 pieces of silver is immoral,” he said.