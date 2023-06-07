Russia imposes state of emergency after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine

A state of emergency has been imposed on Wednesday in the Russian-annexed part of the Kherson region of Ukraine after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Moscow's Tass news agency said.

The dam, which is controlled by Russia, was destroyed on Tuesday, resulting in flooding areas of the front line in the Kherson region, forcing villagers to flee. Thousands of lives were affected.

So far, at least seven people are missing after waters from the destroyed dam flooded nearby areas.

"Seven people we know for sure [are missing]," Nova Kakhovka mayor Vladimir Leontiev told Tass on Wednesday.

More than 900 people were moved on Tuesday from the Russian-controlled city of about 45,000 people, which iss on the south bank of the Dnipro River.

About 42,000 people were at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the river, Ukrainian officials said, as the United Nations aid chief warned of "grave and far-reaching consequences".

Mr Leontiev said that parts of Russian minefields flooded after the dam burst.

Floods hit Ukraine after explosion at Kakhovka dam

Ukraine and Russia each blame the other for the destruction of the dam, which was in Russian-held territory.

Ukraine’s hydroelectric energy company stated that it was blown up from inside.

Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area, where the river separates the two sides.

The international community has warned of a human and ecological disaster whose repercussions will take days to assess and far longer to recover from.

The dam break, which both sides long feared, adds a new dimension to the war, now in its 16th month.

Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counteroffensive along more than 1,000km of front line in the east and south.