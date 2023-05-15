Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal gets green light from EU

EU competition regulators have cleared Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard as remedies offered by the US company resolved their concerns.

The EU's approval is a huge win for Microsoft as it attempts the biggest takeover in gaming history — three weeks after British regulators blocked the deal.

Microsoft's remedies centred on 10-year free licensing deals allowing European users to stream Activision games they purchase on any cloud streaming platform, the European Commission said.

“The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation,” the EU competition watchdog said.

In cloud gaming, players stream games on mobile phones and hand-held devices they already own.

The takeover would give Microsoft control of hugely popular titles including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

The all-cash deal, first announced more than a year ago, has been scrutinised by regulators amid fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit games.

Fierce opposition to the deal was partly driven by rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation gaming system.

Microsoft sought to counter the resistance by striking a deal to licence Activision titles.

With the EU that has worked, but not for regulators in the UK. It was not immediately clear if the same deal was offered in the UK and the EU.

In April, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority watchdog blocked the takeover saying it would harm competition in cloud gaming.

It added that Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multibillion-dollar Call of Duty games to leading cloud-gaming platforms would not remedy its concerns.