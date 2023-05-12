EU must not get caught up in China-US rivalry, says Borrell

The EU’s top diplomat has told the bloc’s foreign affairs ministers that they must not get caught up in US-China rivalry as they re-evaluate their diplomatic and trade relations with Beijing due to rising geopolitical tensions and increased Chinese affirmativeness.

This would involve lowering the EU’s dependencies on Chinese industry, particularly when it comes to semiconductors and artificial intelligence, while pressing Beijing to push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, according to a letter sent by the EU’s Josep Borrell to the bloc’s 27 foreign affairs ministers meeting in Stockholm on Friday.

The EU must remain strongly engaged with China due to its geopolitical significance, wrote Mr Borrell.

“China is here to stay,” the Spanish diplomat argued.

“Unlike Russia, China is a real systemic actor. Russia represents one per cent of the world's Gross National Product, while China is approaching 20 per cent and its GNP will be the highest in the world in only a few years.”

Mr Borrell warned that China is viewed as a counterweight to the West, and therefore Europe, by many countries. “Most countries […] will seek to strengthen their own room for manoeuvre without picking sides,” he wrote.

The letter, which is not public but was seen by The National, may signal that the West is attempting to contain tensions with China.

“The EU should not subscribe to an idea of a zero-sum game whereby there can only be one winner, in a binary contest between the US and China,” wrote Mr Borrell.

Relations with China and the war in Ukraine are on the agenda of a meeting of European foreign affairs ministers in Stockholm on Friday.

It comes after reports that the European Commission suggested last week to EU countries to sanction Chinese companies for selling products to Russia that support its war effort in Ukraine. China responded by warning this would be “highly dangerous.”

The proposal, which is part of an 11th round of sanctions against Russia, is currently under discussion by EU ambassadors in Brussels. It reportedly caused alarm in certain member states including Germany.

The EU has repeatedly said it does not believe Chinese claims that it is neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in reality siding with Moscow.

In his letter, Mr Borrell reaffirmed that the issue remains highly important for Brussels. “The relationship between China and the European Union will be critically affected if China does not push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine,” he wrote.

There has been renewed attention on EU-China relations with a visit this week of China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang to several countries including France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The US has also used Mr Qin’s visit to engage with Chinese officials on European soil.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday for “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions”.

A White House Statement said that they discussed “global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics”.

The conversation set the stage for a future call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported, and is widely viewed as part of a US strategy to resume relations after the shooting of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.