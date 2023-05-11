ICC prosecutor issues new arrest warrants for crimes in Libya

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor said on Thursday that four new arrest warrants have been issued for people involved in crimes committed in Libya since 2011.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Karim Khan said that the four warrants were currently still under seal.

“I've applied for those to be unsealed and the judges will decide that application in due course,” he said.

The ICC prosecutor did not share the names of those issued with warrants or elaborate on what crimes they have been charged with.

Mr Khan added that his office had also applied for two more arrest warrants a few weeks ago but the “judges have not yet ruled on those applications”.

The Security Council referred the situation in Libya to The Hague over “alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed … since 15 February 2011", the date that anti-government protests began against the regime of Muammar Qaddafi.

The warrants are “a first step” in the rights of victims and survivors to accountability, Mr Khan said, stressing the need to work more closely with the independent judicial authorities of member states and the Security Council.

“Everybody has a stake in justice,” noted the ICC prosecutor.

In November last year, Mr Khan said his office had joined a coalition of nations investigating human trafficking in Libya, which frequently serves as a transit point for migrants looking to reach Europe.

He revealed that an ICC delegation would visit Libya soon to discuss the establishment of a field office in Tripoli in collaboration with Libyan authorities.

Libya’s ambassador to the UN Taher El Sonni reiterated his country’s commitment to holding accountable and punishing the perpetrators of crimes.

However, he pointed out that the ICC is not “an alternative” to the Libyan judiciary.

Following the briefing, Security Council members that are parties to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, read a statement encouraging the top court to continue its efforts to enhance its engagement in Libya.

“We express our hope to see further co-operation from the Libyan authorities, including on access to documents, engagement with relevant to technical authorities, responses to requests for assistance and the issuance of visas,” said Kimihiro Ishikane, Japan's ambassador to the UN.