Man accused of killing Iraqi political analyst Husham Al Hashimi sentenced to death

A Baghdad court on Sunday issued a death sentence against the man accused of killing prominent scholar and analyst Husham Al Hashimi, the Supreme Judiciary Council said in a statement.

The statement by the criminal court in Rusafa identified the killer as Ahmed Hamdawi Owaid. It did not provide details on the motive behind the killing.

Mr Al Hashimi was shot dead by two men outside his Baghdad home in July 2020, a murder that sparked outrage across Iraq where he had become known for his analysis of the country’s struggle against terrorism, corruption and militias. He was regarded by many Iraq analysts as a world-leading authority on ISIS.

The killing was widely blamed on Iran-linked factions within the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a group of militias accused by rights groups of killing activists and protesters.

Media were not allowed access, but a lawyer who attended the court session said Hamdawi did not say anything in the court in response to the judge's ruling.

He can appeal the sentence, a spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad said.

Militia violence

Militias within the PMF, in particular two large groups Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Al Ahl Haq, are accused of singling out victims who had publicly criticised Iran-backed political parties. The groups also issued public threats against critics, including death threats.

Hamdawi Owaid, who was one of four people originally arrested for the killing in July 2021, was an employee with the Interior Ministry.

Analysts say the ministry has long been infiltrated by Iran-backed groups, in particular the Badr Organisation, which has also been accused of killing activists and protesters.

During the winter of 2019, Mr Al Hashimi had become increasingly vocal about the killing of around 500 protesters after demonstrations brought Iraq to a near standstill.

Iran had sent Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani — later killed in a US drone strike — to co-ordinate a violent crackdown on protesters, forming a “crisis cell” with Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, the de facto head of the PMF, also killed in the US attack.

In addition to criticising the shooting of protesters, Mr Al Hashimi had been doing detailed research on the PMF, its organisation and illegal operations, such as smuggling.

As well as being a political analyst, Mr Al Hashimi was also an adviser to former Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, who was targeted for assassination in November 2021.

The failed attack, which used an explosive drone, was also widely blamed on Iran-linked groups after Mr Al Kadhimi promised to bring them under stricter government control.