Ukrainian journalist killed and Italian reporter injured in Kherson ambush

A Ukrainian journalist working for Italian newspaper La Repubblica was killed on Wednesday in an ambush in Kherson, the paper said.

Italian reporter Corrado Zunino was injured in the attack that killed journalist Bogdan Bitik, who was working as his guide and interpreter, in the city in southern Ukraine, La Repubblica said.

The two men were ambushed “most likely by Russian snipers”, the paper said.

They were fired upon near a major bridge in the city after passing through Ukrainian checkpoints.

Russian forces left the western part of the city last year but regularly shell it from the eastern portion.

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general confirmed a foreign reporter had been injured and a Ukrainian killed, but did not name them.

It said Russians shelled Kherson and the reporter was hit by a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Mr Zunino said in the article he had been injured in four places and was being treated in a Kherson hospital.

The newspaper published a photo of what it said was his bulletproof vest, with damage from a projectile clearly visible.

Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least five journalists have died since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

- With reporting from Reuters