Bill Clinton and galaxy of political leaders return for Belfast peace conference

Northern Ireland’s moment in the international spotlight was further enhanced this week by the appearance of Bill Clinton joining a host of leading politicians.

The former US president, whose political heft helped seal the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, appeared alongside the former prime ministers of Ireland and Britain Bertie Ahern, and Tony Blair.

They are among a gallery of politicians from all parties who played a key part in ending three decades of death and violence in Northern Ireland’s Troubles in which more than 3,600 people died.

The three-day conference in Belfast follows the visit of US President Joe Biden last week who was careful to nudge the province’s politicians towards restoring the collapsed power-sharing government.

Politicians and diplomats packed out Queen's University's with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is also chancellor of Queen's University.

She was joined by former US Senator George Mitchell, 89, who chaired the difficult 1998 negotiations and spent three years in the province seeing the deal through.

“Do whatever is necessary to preserve peace,” he said, in a moving speech after travelling against medical advice as he is suffering from acute leukaemia. “Don’t let it slip away,” he concluded to a loud round of applause and standing ovation.

Left to right, former US president Bill Clinton, former US senator George Mitchell, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former Irish prime minister (Taoiseach) Bertie Ahern in Belfast. EPA

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, who represented the political wing of the IRA terror group, said the 1998 agreement “wasn't a destination, it was the beginning of a new journey”.

He added that importantly it provided a pathway to Irish unification if that is voted for by the people of Northern Ireland in what is known as the “border poll”.

The event will also hear from European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič.

There is also a raft of senior White House representatives including Joe Kennedy III, the new economic envoy to Northern Ireland who will seek to help supercharge US investment.

President Biden has already suggested there could be $6 billion of US investment if power sharing is restored. He left Knock airport on Friday night stating that there was “more to do” but that the province had “incredible promise”, especially in cyber security.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host a gala dinner on Wednesday night and will pay tribute to the young volunteers who have promoted reconciliation among their own communities.

“They have continued to heal the wounds of a dark and difficult past, and those who came before them and set the groundwork for a better future,” the prime minister said.