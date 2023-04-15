Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from a port in Wakayama on Saturday after a blast was heard, but he was unharmed in the incident, local media reported.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

"I was stunned. My heart is still beating fast," a woman at the scene told the broadcaster.

Another person at the scene told NHK that the crowd began to disperse in panic even before the blast, after someone said an explosive had been thrown.

Mr Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

Japan has bolstered security around politicians after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022.

His alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church, and the incident sparked revelations about the connection between the sect and political figures in Japan.

Yamagami was reportedly angry at the sect over large donations his mother made to the group that left the family bankrupt.

Mr Abe was relatively unprotected and speaking on a street in western Nara, and his assassination prompted a major security review of how political figures are protected.

The incident comes as Group of Seven climate and energy ministers meet in the northern city of Sapporo, and a day before G7 foreign ministers arrive in Karuizawa in Nagano for talks.

Japan will host the G7 leaders' summit next month in Hiroshima.