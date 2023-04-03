Finland to officially join Nato on Tuesday

Finland will officially join Nato on Tuesday, the Finnish president's office has said.

It follows Turkey’s approval of Helsinki’s membership bid last Thursday — the last hurdle to its entrance to the alliance.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the news on Monday.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole,” he said in Brussels.

Finland and Sweden applied to join Nato last year, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While most members supported the bids and accepted their applications in June, Turkey and Hungary blocked the ratification process required from all Nato members.

Mr Stoltenberg last week said Finland was due to join the alliance “in the coming days”.

“This membership will make Finland safer and Nato stronger,” he said.

“Finland will bring a lot to our alliance.”

Sweden's application has yet to be ratified.

Turkey accuses Stockholm of failing to crack down on Kurdish groups in Sweden which Ankara considers to be terrorists.

Last month, Turkey said Helsinki had given it assurances that it would take measures against such groups based in Finland.