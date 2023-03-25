Russia’s damaged Soyuz spacecraft to return to Earth uncrewed

Russia is set to bring back a Soyuz spacecraft that was catastrophically damaged last year while it was docked at the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Soyuz MS-22 will depart from the orbiting laboratory on Tuesday and will head back towards Earth in autonomous mode.

It was feared that the three astronauts — two Russians and one American — who had arrived on the ship in September would be stranded on the station, but Russia's space agency Roscosmos sent a replacement craft, the Soyuz MS-23, last month.

Roscosmos said that the damage had been caused by a meteoroid, which left a tiny hole in the spaceship and caused a coolant leak.

"The spacecraft will depart the space station’s Rassvet module at 5.57am EDT (1.57pm GST), heading for an automated, parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan at 7.45am (3.45pm GST)," Nasa said.

"The leak was first detected around on December 14 when pressure sensors in the spacecraft’s cooling loop showed low readings.

"At the time of the leak, Roscosmos cosmonauts were preparing to conduct a spacewalk. The spacewalk was postponed, so no crew members exited the space station or were exposed to the leaking coolant."

The incident means that the three astronauts will have completed a year on the station when they return on the replacement ship on September 27.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, as well as Nasa astronaut Loral O'Hara, were meant to use the Soyuz MS-23 for their ISS mission, but they are no longer going.

Nasa will broadcast the spacecraft's departure live on its website. However, it will not show the re-entry into Earth and the landing, which is usually shown during every flight.

Instead, updates would be provided once a landing attempt has been made.

The coolant system is responsible for lowering temperatures inside the craft during its re-entry through Earth's atmosphere.

A coolant leak means that the spacecraft could experience unstable temperatures during its flight back.

It would have been too dangerous to bring the crew back on the damaged ship, which is why it is being brought back empty.

A second Russian spacecraft, the Progress cargo 82 ship, also suffered a coolant leak in February.

"The reason for the loss of coolant in the Progress 82 spacecraft is being investigated," Roscosmos said in a statement at the time.

"The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations."

The resupply spacecraft had arrived on the station in October to deliver food, experiments and personal items to the astronauts.

It safely departed the ISS in February.