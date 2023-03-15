Colombia coal mine explosion kills at least 11

At least 11 people died and 10 remained trapped following a coal mine explosion in central Colombia, the governor of the Cundinamarca department said on Wednesday.

The accident in the municipality of Sutatausa was caused by an accumulation of gases that exploded after a worker's tool caused a spark, Governor Nicolas Garcia told Blu Radio.

The explosion happened late on Tuesday inside a series of legal mines that are linked.

Firefighters and rescue workers could be seen at the entrances to the mines in images from local media, with relatives awaiting information about their loved ones.

The miners were trapped 900 meters underground, making access difficult for the more than 100 rescuers working on the search, Mr Garcia said.

"Every minute that passes means less oxygen," he said.

Oil and coal are the main exports of Colombia, where mining accidents are frequent.

In August, nine miners were rescued from a collapsed illegal coal mine in central Cundinamarca department.

In 2021, the fourth largest Latin American economy recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents.