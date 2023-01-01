Pope Francis hails 'noble and kind' predecessor Benedict

Hours after the death on Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his “noble” predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pontiff in centuries to retire from the papacy.

In his first public comments about Pope Benedict XVI since the Vatican announced his midmorning death in the monastery where the former pontiff lived out his last years, Pope Francis spoke about his death, adding to tributes that poured in for his predecessor throughout the day.

Expand Autoplay Joseph Ratzinger as a schoolboy in Aschau am Inn in 1932. AFP

During his homily at a New Year’s Eve Vespers service in St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis said “thoughts go spontaneously to the very dear Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who this morning left us”.

“With deep feeling, we recall his person, so noble, so gentle,” Pope Francis said. “And we feel in the heart so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world,” the pope said. “Gratitude to him, for all the good he did, and above all for his witness of faith and of prayer, especially in these last years of withdrawn life.

“Only God knows the value and the strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church,” Pope Francis said.

Earlier, the Vatican said Pope Benedict XVI would have the simple funeral he wanted, when Pope Francis on Thursday morning will celebrate Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Benedict spent two more years in papal retirement than in his actual papacy, which began in 2005. He died on Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. He had been frail for years, and the Vatican three days earlier had said his health was worsening.

Words of praise and fond remembrance were offered by world leaders and religious figures, including US President Joe Biden, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Jewish advocates.

“Jill and I join Catholics around the world, and so many others, in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Mr Biden said in a written statement. “I had the privilege of spending time with Pope Benedict at the Vatican in 2011 and will always remember his generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation.

Mr Biden also recalled Pope Benedict’s 2008 visit to the White House, saying the then pontiff had remarked that “‘the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever, if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity’”.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said of the funeral that “following the desire of the pope emeritus, (it) will be carried out in the sign of simplicity”.

While he was pope, Pope Benedict was also head of state, since the Vatican is an independent city-state. But with no such role at the time of his death, the Vatican’s funeral details reflected a scaling back of pomp and protocol.

Only official delegations from Italy and Pope Benedict’s native Germany were invited to the funeral.

Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the former Convent Mater Ecclesiae at the Vatican in November 2016. L'Osservatore Romano via AP

With Pope Benedict out of the public’s eye for nearly a decade, the turnout of the faithful for the outdoor funeral was also expected to be reduced, certainly compared to the outpouring of faithful for the last funeral of a reigning pope — St John Paul II in 2005.

Starting on Monday morning, the faithful will be able to file by his body in St Peter’s Basilica, and viewing will also be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a striking contrast to the statements of sorrow over Pope Benedict’s death, hundreds of tourists in St Peter’s Square rushed to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis, as an aide pushed his wheelchair so he could view the life-sized creche scene and pray silently in front of it, in a Vatican tradition.

Tourists and residents snapped photos and screamed in delight, and the Swiss Guard band played Silent Night as the pope, who has a knee ligament problem, rolled by.

Hours earlier, by email and broadcast, the Holy See announced that Benedict had died. “This is Vatican Radio. We are interrupting our regular transmissions to announce with grief and emotion that the Pope Emeritus has returned to the home of his father.”

Pope Benedict “prayed in silence, as one should do,” said Fabrizio Giambrone, a tourist from Sicily who recalled the late pontiff as a ”very good person” who lacked the “charisma” of his predecessor, St John Paul II, and of his successor, Pope Francis.

Nicola Zolezzi, 58, on holiday from Genoa, Italy, with his family, said he was sorry to learn of Benedict’s death.

“Maybe he wasn’t that close to the people like Francis or John Paul II, but I think he was a good person and carried out his role well,” he said.