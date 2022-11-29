Russian commander in Syria meets Kurdish counterpart amid Turkish offensive

The head of Russia’s armed forces in Syria has met with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria amid a Turkish offensive against the Kurdish militia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the SDF of being allied to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a US-designated terror group said to have carried out a November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six, including two children.

The SDF did not disclose the content of the meeting, held with Lt Gen Alexander Chaiko. Both the PKK and SDF deny a role in the Istanbul attack.

Turkey has spent much of this year warning that a new offensive against the Kurds in Syria is imminent. The US-backed SDF gained control of parts of the country along the borders of Turkey and Iraq, after defeating ISIS in a series of bloody battles between 2014 and 2019.

But the US presence ― in some cases alongside Kurdish forces — remains small, around 900 soldiers, mainly in eastern Syria.

The US has defended its position among the Kurds from both ISIS, who are now on the wane, and groups loyal to Damascus, destroying a large force of Syria-backed mercenaries in February 2018.

But Turkey has the largest land army in Europe and the third largest air force in Nato. The US has been wary of a new offensive, after three previous offensives left their forces dangerously exposed to Turkish air strikes.

Tensions between Washington and Ankara have remained high, while the SDF, which has no air power, has reached out to both Moscow and the regime of Bashar Al Assad to discuss ways to halt a new Turkish invasion.

Kurdish forces in the past have co-ordinated with Mr Al Assad’s troops, taking part in an offensive against Al Qaeda-linked forces in Aleppo in 2016.

After years of international criticism for heavily bombing civilian areas, Russia has framed its work in Syria as a peace building effort. Recent events have bought the SDF and Russia closer, in line with Mr Al Assad's goal of expelling Turkish forces from Syrian soil.

On Monday, Russia’s peace negotiations envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, told Moscow-linked TASS that Russia’s aim was to stop further violence between Turkish forces, who already occupy belts of land in northern Syria alongside allied Islamist militias, and the Kurds.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that violence should not come from those territories where Syrian troops are stationed and from the border zone,” he said.

In February 2020, Russian forces were forced to stand on the sidelines when Turkey accused Moscow’s Syrian allies of shelling Turkish troops, killing 33 soldiers. Turkey launched a major air offensive against Syrian forces, destroying dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles.