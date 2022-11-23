Indian police say rats ate 600kg of cannabis from station storeroom

Indian police have claimed that rats ate almost 600kg of cannabis after a court demanded that the confiscated drugs be produced as evidence during a trial for people facing smuggling charges.

Police in the northern city of Mathura wrote to magistrates to say 581kg of the drugs had gone missing from two storerooms after the consignments were seized from traffickers more than five years ago.

Public prosecutor Ranveer Singh said the consignments were eaten by rodents and could not be produced.

READ MORE 'Hero' rats wearing backpacks trained to search for disaster survivors

“There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining [cannabis] from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers,” the prosecutors told the court.

Police had arrested six alleged smugglers on a motorway and seized the drugs in two consignments in 2018 and 2019. The smugglers are now on trial for drug trafficking and other narcotics laws.

Police had delivered samples of the drugs to the court at the beginning of the trial but were mandated to produce the actual cache to bolster their case and obtain a conviction.

The court asked top police officers to ensure the safety of the evidence, which was meant to be presented on Saturday.

The prosecution told the court that nearly 700kg of cannabis stored across several police stations in the district were under threat from rats.

They also spoke of the inability to deal with the rodents, which they claimed were overwhelming the most secure places inside police stations.

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem,” the prosecutors said.

Trials in India can take years, if not decades, and many accused often escape punishment over poor police investigations or evidence management.

Prosecutors in eastern Jharkhand state told a court in 2017 that rats had consumed nearly 45kg of marijuana after they arrested a smuggler trafficking nearly 150kg of drugs.

Police in neighbouring Bihar state in the same year claimed rats had drunk nearly one million litres of alcohol kept in storerooms in one of the country’s few dry states.