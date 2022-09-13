Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes kill 49 soldiers, Yerevan says

Armenia said on Tuesday at least 49 of its troops were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan in the worst fighting between the two countries since their 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“For the moment, we have 49 (troops) killed and unfortunately it's not the final figure,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament.

The conflict followed a ceasefire struck by Azerbaijan and Armenia early on Monday after clashes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The pact fell apart after only minutes, Azerbaijani media said.

The agreement came into force at 9am local time, said media reports and a Reuters source, who asked not to be named.

Meanwhile, Russia called on both the nations to cease hostilities and observe a ceasefire agreement, expressing "extreme concern" over renewed fighting.

Russia's foreign ministry said it had brokered the ceasefire and it expected both sides to fulfill the terms of the agreement.

"We express our extreme concern over the sharp aggravation of the situation in areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the sides to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restrain and strictly observe the ceasefire."

Volatile border

Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the countries, killing troops on both sides, defence ministries in Baku and Yerevan said. They did not announce the number of casualties.

It marked the latest flare-up since the end of the 2020 war between the two countries over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On Tuesday, Mr Pashinyan talked with the French and Russian presidents and the US secretary of state after “provocative, aggressive actions” by Azerbaijan, his office said.

In his phone calls, Mr Pashinyan “emphasised the importance of adequate reaction from the international community”.

“Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones … striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance [into Armenian territory],” Armenia's Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani defence ministry said its forces were responding to Armenian provocation and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.

“Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking limited and targeted steps, neutralising Armenian firing positions,” it said.

Armenia said that Azerbaijani forces “launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk” shortly after midnight.

But Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin on the border. It added that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars”.

The US called for an end to the conflict on Monday night, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it was “deeply concerned” over the situation, including “reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure” in Armenia.

“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Mr Blinken said. “We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.”

Two wars fought

Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shoot-out.

In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.

The neighbours fought two wars — in the 1990s and in 2020 — over the region, Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated enclave.

Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 killed more than 6,500 people and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Under the deal, Armenia ceded parts of territory it had controlled for decades and Moscow deployed about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce.

During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Mr Pashinyan agreed to “advance discussions” on a future peace treaty.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflict killed about 30,000 people.