Canada stabbings: ten dead and at least 15 wounded in Saskatchewan

Canadian police are on the hunt for two men who are believed to have killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 in stabbings in Saskatchewan province.

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, have been identified by police as the two wanted men travelling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list last May that included Myles, writing that he was “unlawfully at large”.

Update #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: #RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI. pic.twitter.com/dYlVTmP1CL — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

The stabbings were reported early in the morning and police issued a province-wide dangerous people alert at 8.20am.

By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said authorities did not know if the two men had changed vehicles.

“Their location and direction of travel is unknown,” Ms Blackmore said. “It is horrific what has occurred in our province today.”

Police said the last information they had from the public was that the alleged assailants were sighted there around lunchtime on Sunday. There had been no sightings since.

Regina Police Evan Bray said late on Sunday they still believe the men are in the city of Regina and urged residents to follow alerts and provide any information they have.

Ms Blackmore said police were still in the initial stages of the investigation and trying to determine the relationship between the two alleged assailants and whether they were known to police.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police F Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday. AP

The attacks were at several locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, they said.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 911. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.

Police said that some of the attacks appeared to have been planned by the alleged assailants while others were random.

There may be more wounded victims who took themselves to various hospitals, police said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it had called for more staff to help respond to the situation.

The attacks are among the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

A man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto in 2019.

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the US.

A scene where a stabbing occurred is photographed in Weldon, Saskatchewan on Sunday. AP

Doreen Lees, 89, a grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the wanted men when a car came down her street early in the morning as her daughter was having coffee on her deck.

Ms Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

She said the man ran away after her daughter said she would call for help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

She said the man was by himself and “kind of a little wobbly”.

“I followed him a little ways to see if he was going to be OK. My daughter said ‘Don’t follow him, get back here.’”

'Terrified to open the door'

Weldon residents have identified one of the victims as Wes Petterson. Ruby Works said Mr Petterson, 77, a widower, was like an uncle to her.

“I collapsed and hit the ground. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,″ she said, describing the moment she heard the news.

She said he loved his cats, was proud of his home-made Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbours.

“He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man,″ said Ms Works.

She said the event had shaken a community where the sounds of sirens are rarely heard.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They are going to be terrified to open their door,″ she said.