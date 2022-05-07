Philippines elections 2022: all you need to know

The Philippines will elect a new president on Monday, May 9, and voting will also be held for thousands of other positions.

President Rodrigo Duterte is unable to stand for re-election under the country’s rules, which limit presidents to a single six-year term.

More than 67 million Filipinos are eligible to vote, including about 1.7 million who live overseas, in the Middle East and elsewhere.

As poll day approaches, here is all you need to know.

When is the Philippines election?

The official date of the Philippines election is Monday, May 9.

Polling stations will be open from 6am to 7pm local time.

Voting for registered overseas Filipinos voters opened on April 10.

When will we know the result?

Vote counting starts immediately after polls close.

A live, unofficial count could give an indication of who has won the presidency within hours, Reuters said.

The election commission is aiming to announce the complete results for all positions up for contention by the end of May.

The winner must be inaugurated as president within seven weeks of results being announced.

Who is the favourite to become the next Philippines president?

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, also known as “Bongbong”, is currently leading the race.

Polls indicate Mr Marcos Jr is on track to secure an absolute majority with more than half the vote.

He is the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled from 1965 to 1986. Marcos Sr ruled under martial law from 1972 to 1981 and was widely considered a dictator.

His son is running on a platform of “unity” and has promised more jobs and greater security, though rights groups have voiced fears he could rule “without constraint”.

He is also allied to Sara Duterte-Caprio, the daughter of the outgoing president, who is running for vice president.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr greets the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines, in April. AP

Who are Marcos’s closest rivals?

Mr Marcos Jr’s closest challenger in the polls is Leni Robredo, the outgoing vice president.

Ms Robredo, who defeated Mr Marcos Jr in the 2016 vice presidential race, has been a fierce critic of both him and current President Duterte.

Her campaign has promised transparency and economic reforms and has been characterised by huge rallies of supporters dressed in pink, the chosen colour of her “pink revolution”.

Recent polling put her 33 percentage points behind Mr Marcos Jr.

Other challengers include the Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and the international boxing star Manny Pacquiao, though both are trailing Mr Marcos Jr and Ms Robredo in the polls.

Who are the other candidates?

Ten candidates are contesting the election in total.

Who is running for vice president?

Unlike in the US, the Philippines elects vice presidents separately, though the vote is held on the same day.

Sara Duterte-Caprio is the current front-runner for the vice presidency. She is the daughter of the departing president and allied with Mr Marcos Jr.

Her main challengers are Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Leni Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan.

Vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Caprio waves to supporters during the first day of campaigning in Bulacan province, in February. Reuters

Are political parties important?

Political parties are generally considered less important than personal loyalties in the Philippines.

Most candidates gain their support from personal appeal rather than a party base, and it is common for lawmakers to ally with whoever becomes president.

Can Filipinos overseas vote and how significant is their vote?

The Philippines has a large diaspora population across the world. There were 2.5 million Filipinos registered as living abroad in 2019, figures compiled by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas show.

These Filipino citizens are eligible to vote from their host countries.

About 1.7 million overseas Filipinos are registered to vote in 2022 out of the country's 67 million voters.

The country with the most registered voters is the UAE, with 290,182 voters, followed by Saudi Arabia and the US.

More women than men are registered to vote overseas.

With inputs from Pulse Asia.