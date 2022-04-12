Afghans protest against alleged mistreatment of refugees in Iran

Dozens of Afghans protested outside Tehran's consulate in the western city of Herat after videos allegedly showing Afghan refugees being beaten by Iranians went viral at the weekend.

Iran, which hosts more than five million Afghan refugees, has seen a fresh influx of Afghans entering the country since the Taliban stormed back to power last August.

But on Monday, angry Afghans staged protests in Herat and some other cities against Tehran after videos purportedly showing Iranian border guards and mobs beating Afghan refugees in Iran circulated on social media, though it was not known when the images were filmed.

One video seemed to show Iranian border guards beating Afghan refugees in a room, while other footage allegedly showed a group of Iranians dragging and beating refugees in a compound in Iran, AFP reported.

The authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul dismissed the videos, saying they were “baseless and invalid” and aimed at harming the historical relations between the two countries.

It also said that Iran's border forces had the authority to prevent any foreigner from illegally entering the country.

Protesters burnt the Iranian flag and broke CCTV cameras installed at the consulate before dispersing.

“Death to Iran! Iran is a killer state!” chanted protesters as they gathered outside the Iranian consulate.

“Where are the human rights organisations? They are beating our people … but nobody is raising a voice,” said Shakib, a protester in Herat.

Iran asks for full security

Hours after Monday's protest in Herat, Iran's foreign ministry in a statement on its website called on the Taliban authorities to provide “the necessary guarantees for the safe operation of these missions” in Afghanistan.

“Full security and a necessary guarantee for safe activity of the embassy and representatives of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan should be provided,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

On Monday, a similar anti-Iran protest was held in the south-eastern city of Khost, and a demonstration was staged outside the Iranian embassy in Kabul.

Since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan has plunged further into economic crisis, pushing even those without links to the former western-backed government to scramble for an exit.

Thousands of people try to cross into neighbouring Iran daily in search of work, or in a bid to reach Europe in the hope of asylum.

Iran, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Afghanistan, has so far not recognised the Taliban government.