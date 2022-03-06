Russia-Ukraine war: World's leaders search for a way out

International leaders have resumed efforts to find a way to end the military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, more than 10 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade the former Soviet republic of 43 million people.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday his country would continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances of success were small.

Mr Bennett spoke to his Cabinet hours after he returned from a surprise meeting with Mr Putin in Moscow.

He then travelled to Germany for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mr Bennett revealed no details from his talks with the Russian leader, but called the country’s mediation efforts “our moral duty”.

Earlier, his office said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Sunday morning, the third such call between the two leaders over the past day.

Mr Bennett also told his Cabinet that Israel was preparing for a wave of Jewish immigration from Ukraine.

Israel has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Mr Putin to declare a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said.

In a statement after a one-hour phone call, the Turkish presidency said Mr Erdogan told Mr Putin that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and that a ceasefire would ease concerns over the humanitarian situation.

“Erdogan emphasised the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement,” his office said.

Turkey, a Nato member, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would seek to rally the international community to make a “renewed and concerted effort” to end the war and pursue diplomatic paths to de-escalation.

Mr Johnson will host Canadian and Dutch leaders Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte at Downing Street on Monday “for discussions on how to turn these commitments into a concerted campaign of solidarity with Ukraine".

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson will speak with the leaders of the so-called Visegrad (V4) group of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Writing in The New York Times, Mr Johnson said diplomatic efforts in the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were doomed to fail and it was now “sinking further into a sordid campaign of war crimes and unthinkable violence against civilians”.

Humanitarian evacuations in chaos

The flurry of diplomacy comes as chaos surrounds plans for a temporary halt in hostilities to allow the evacuation of civilians.

Russian forces resumed shelling the southern city of Volnovakha after localised ceasefires were violated, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Fighting was also taking place along a route meant to serve as a humanitarian corridor to evacuate some 200,000 people from the nearby port city of Mariupol.

In Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian forces and shelled for days, the situation was grim, as a second evacuation attempt began on Sunday.

“We can’t collect all the bodies on the street,” Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN, saying it was impossible to count civilian deaths there.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was sending more emergency supplies to Ukraine, as many hospitals were facing shortages.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces were carrying out a wide-ranging offensive in Ukraine and had taken several towns and villages, Russian news agency Interfax said.

Third round of talks

Ukrainian negotiators said a third round of talks with Russia on a ceasefire would go ahead on Monday, although Moscow was less definitive.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Mr Zelenskyy called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.

“We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities,” he said, vowing to rebuild his nation.

Mr Putin repeated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been “demilitarised” and “denazified,” and likened Western sanctions “to a declaration of war”.

Ukraine and western countries have decried Mr Putin's reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.

Also on Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy held talks with US President Joe Biden, as Washington said it was in talks with Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine's air force.

The Biden’s “administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding”, he told Mr Zelenskyy, the White House said.

Russia warned the EU and Nato to stop the “pumping of state-of-the-art weapons systems” into Kyiv, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to RIA.

Mr Zelenskyy asked for help securing aircraft from European allies in a video call with US politicians on Friday. He also called again for more lethal aid, a ban on Russian oil and a no-fly zone.