UAE takes over presidency of UN's top chamber amid Ukraine crisis

The UAE on Tuesday took over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, assuming formal responsibility for the body's schedule amid stark divisions over Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

The UAE’s ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, is set to meet envoys from the council’s 14 other members in New York at 12pm to agree on the schedule of meetings for the coming month.

She will later brief journalists about the council’s agenda and provide details about the signature events the UAE will convene. They are expected to include a wide-ranging debate on the protection of women in war zones.

The Security Council tackles crises from Myanmar to Yemen, but talks in March are set to be dominated by Russia's air, sea and land invasion of neighbouring Ukraine — the worst conflict Europe has seen in years.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Vasily Nebenzya, the UN ambassador for Russia, which held the council presidency throughout February, said he expected the UAE to lead the UN’s top body with “flying colours”.

“We expect that the UAE will uphold the integrity of the office of the presidency and that it will be conducted in a smooth way,” said Mr Nebenzya.

“We know that UAE has a strong diplomatic school and knows their stuff, and I'm sure that they will do it hopefully with flying colours in the present circumstance.”

The UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana joined the UN council for two-year terms beginning on January 1, meaning they can take part in meetings, vote on resolutions and help draft official statements.

Members take turns in alphabetical order to hold the council’s presidency each month, during which they manage the agenda, preside over meetings and decide on topics for debate.

The Security Council has 10 seats for temporary members, but it is dominated by its five permanent members — Russia, China, the US, Britain and France — which hold the power of veto.

The council meets regularly on threats to international peace and security and makes the ultimate decisions on resolutions to impose sanctions, authorise the use of military force and launch peacekeeping missions.

The body is often deadlocked on issues where the permanent members disagree, such as Syria, Myanmar and Ukraine.