Ethiopia's controversial Nile Dam starts to produce electricity

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed started electricity production at the country’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday.

A push of a button spun a turbine into operation – one that will eventually generate 375 megawatts of electricity. The project involves 13 of them.

Downstream, Sudan and Egypt, who depend on the Nile for irrigation, municipal water and industry, regard the Ethiopian project with suspicion.

Talks mediated by the African Union have stalled, prompting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to make calls for international assistance, to make legal challenges to the dam and to send warnings that his country’s water security is not for negotiation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 A satellite image shows the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Maxar Technologies via AP

Mr Abiy said that the dam will not result in a net reduction of water to the downstream countries, claiming that once all turbines are operational, water will flow at similar levels to before its construction.

Fears for Nile water flow

The Ethiopian dam is set to be the largest hydroelectric scheme in Africa and it has been at the centre of a dispute since work began in 2011.

Mr Abiy described Sunday's development as "the birth of a new era".

"This is a good news for our continent and the downstream countries with whom we aspire to work together," he said on Twitter.

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters. Ethiopia sees it as essential for electrification and economic development.

Mr Abiy, who toured the dam site wearing a khaki hat emblazoned with the Ethiopian flag, dismissed those concerns.

"As you can see, this water will generate energy while flowing as it previously flowed to Sudan and Egypt, unlike the rumours that say the Ethiopian people and government are damming the water to starve Egypt and Sudan," he said.

"Ethiopia doesn't have the desire to hurt anybody. Ethiopia's only desire is to provide electricity to the mothers who have never seen a lightbulb, to alleviate the burdens of those who carry sticks on their backs to generate electricity, and to extricate them from the poverty we're in."

Electricity boost

When complete, the $4.2 billion project is expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity, more than doubling Ethiopia's output.

A second turbine will go online within a few months, project manager Kifle Horo told AFP after the ceremony, adding that the work is expected to be finished in 2024.

The 145-metre high dam lies on Blue Nile River in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia, close to the border with Sudan.

Egypt depends on the Nile for about 97 per cent of its irrigation and drinking water.

Sudan hopes the project will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams could be harmed without agreement on the operation of the Ethiopian project.

Both countries have been pushing Ethiopia for a binding deal over the filling and operation of the dam, but talks chaired by the AU have failed to reach a breakthrough.

"The newly generated electricity from the Gerd could help revive an economy that has been devastated by the combined forces of a deadly war, rising fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic," said Addisu Lashitew of the Brookings Institution in Washington.