Marcos Jr frontrunner as campaign to elect Philippines president starts

Former dictator's son has topped pre-election surveys by a wide margin

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr has set his sights on the highest office. Reuters
The National
Feb 8, 2022

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, son of the Philippines' former dictator, was leading the list of candidates running for president as campaigning began on Tuesday.

Tough measures aimed at tackling the coronavirus were in place as the three-month campaign period opened for national posts ― including the president, separately elected vice president and half of the 24-seat Senate.

The May 9 election appears to be headed towards a showdown between Vice President Leni Robredo and Mr Marcos, a former senator.

Mr Marcos, whose namesake father was overthrown in a 1986 army-backed uprising, has topped pre-election surveys by a wide margin, alarming Ms Robredo.

Read More
Philippines reopening on February 10 to vaccinated travellers from countries including UAE

Ms Robredo narrowly defeated Mr Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race, but has been trailing far behind him in recent polls for the presidential race.

In December, Mr Marcos led a Pulse Asia Survey of 2,400 respondents with 53 per cent of votes, while his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, topped a separate poll for vice president with 45 per cent, Reuters reported.

Image 1 of 5
Vice Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) talks to his sister, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos during a political rally in Manila, October 10, 2015. Election season is under way in the Philippines and investors are in for a wild ride of power-politics dominated by entrenched family dynasties, whose machinations will leave little room for serious debate on badly needed reforms. The wife, son, daughter and nephew of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos will all run in the May 2016 elections, joining a host of other privileged candidates from elite families seeking to keep their hold on power in local and national politics. Picture taken October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Philippines presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr – son of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr, who was in power from 1965 to 1986 – pictured in 2015 with his sister, Imee Marcos. Reuters

Mr Marcos, 64, has previously served as deputy governor and governor of northern Ilocos Norte province. He is also a former congressman and former senator. One of his sisters, Imee Marcos, is a senator.

A political analyst in Manila, Richard Heydarian, said the Marcos family managed to gain widespread attention and a large following by tapping into the disenchantment among many Filipinos against the system that replaced the Marcos dictatorship.

“What we’re witnessing now, especially with the massive surge that Ferdinand Marcos Jr is enjoying, is nothing short of a counter-revolution,” Mr Heydarian said.

Analysts say it’s too early to predict the election outcome, despite Mr Marcos’s lead in opinion polls, because of the often-unpredictable shifts in the volatile Philippine politics.

“The surveys are just a snapshot,” said Jean Franco, a professor at the University of the Philippines.

The other main contenders include Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a former actor who has impressed many with his rags-to-riches life story and clean-up of the capital, Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former national police chief known for his exploits against crime and corruption, and Senator Manny Pacquiao, the former boxing champion who has promised to jail corrupt politicians and provide free houses to the poor.

Updated: February 8th 2022, 6:36 AM
WorldPhilippinesElections
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Meta shares sink 12% extending losses from record drop last week
An image that illustrates this article Marcos Jr frontrunner as campaign to elect Philippines president starts
An image that illustrates this article Global trade exceeds pre-Covid levels in January despite Omicron and supply chain woes
An image that illustrates this article Nvidia to abandon $40bn acquisition of SoftBank’s Arm