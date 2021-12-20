Today's best photos: from aerobatics in Italy to fog in Russia

Italian aerobatics

Reuters

The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force perform in Alta Badia.

Algeria celebrates

Reuters

Algerian fans celebrate and welcome their national team as the players arrive in a bus after their Fifa Arab Cup win, in Algiers.

Guatemala mourns

EPA

Family and friends in Guatemala accompany the funeral procession of Daniel Arnulfo Perez, one of four migrants who died when a lorry overturned in Chiapas, Mexico. Around 55 people died in total and more than 100 were injured.

Floods in Malaysia

A tree trunk lies on the roof of a damaged house after flooding at Kuala Langat, Malaysia.

Boric supporters

AFP

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate in the streets of Santiago following the official results of the run-off presidential election. A leftist millennial, Mr Boric won an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival.

Destroyed theatre

Reuters

Julianna Sims, 21, and her sister Natalie, 15, comfort each other while visiting the destroyed theatre at the American Legion in Mayfield, Kentucky, after tornadoes ripped through several US states.

Russia in fog

Reuters

A block of flats shrouded in fog in Omsk, Russia.