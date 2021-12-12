G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Group of Seven richest countries on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, issuing a warning of dire consequences and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

Led by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU officials and the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada met in the northern English city of Liverpool.

Read More Biden warns Putin of severe consequences if Ukraine attacked

The meeting comes at a time when the West has expressed concern about Russia's intentions as it amasses troops on the Ukrainian border, China's military and economic ambitions and the possibility that talks to prevent Iran from pursuing a path to nuclear weapons could fail.

Discussions were focused on Russia, China and Iran throughout the day. A statement on the outcomes from the talks is due Sunday.

A senior US State Department official described the day's talks as “intense” and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia.

“If they [Russia] choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that,” she said. “The kinds of costs that we are talking about are designed to be implemented very very fast.”

Addressing the opening session of the talks, Ms Truss urged the G7 to speak with one voice.

“We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy,” she said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6

Ukraine is at the centre of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of gathering tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia has denied that it is planning any attack and has accused Ukraine and the US of destabilising behaviour. It said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

“We need to take every action to return to dialogue,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

Germany takes over the rotating G7 leadership from Britain next year.

Washington is sending its top diplomat for Europe, Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried, to Ukraine and Russia to meet senior government officials from December 13 to December 15.

“Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasise that we can make diplomatic progress on ending the conflict in the Donbass through implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy Format,” the US State Department said.

The G7 ministers arrived at the Museum of Liverpool to a brass band playing Christmas carols, before starting behind-closed-doors meetings covering development finance, geopolitics and security.

Later they left to take in the city's musical heritage over dinner at an exhibition telling the story of The Beatles.

Britain is calling on G7 members to be more strident in their defence of what it calls “the free world”.

The US, Britain, France and Germany met late into Friday night to discuss the way forward on Iran, following the resumption of talks in Vienna on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

Sunday's statement is expected to include a joint call for Iran to moderate its nuclear programme and grasp the opportunity to revive a multilateral agreement under which it limits its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.