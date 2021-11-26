Today's best photos: from driving on an icy road to taking a selfie during the Dubai Run

‘The National’ selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Nov 26, 2021

AFP

Gearing up for winter

A car drives on a road through the Arctic wilderness close to Utsjoki, Finland.

EPA

Healthcare heroes

Healthcare workers from Prague Ambulance Service transport a Covid-19 patient from Brno to Motol University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic.

EPA

Remembering Maradona

A man walks in front of a mural with the image of football star Diego Maradona in the Chacarita neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

EPA

A dog or a lion?

A dog is dressed as a lion at the Pet Expo Thailand 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Getty Images

Open for business

Fireworks light up the sky during the official opening ceremony of the Avenue of the Sphinxes in Luxor, Egypt.

AP Photo

Circular flight

The Italian 'Frecce Tricolori' and the French Aerobatic Patrol fly above Rome.

Ruel Pableo for The National

Strike a pose

Participants take a group photo during the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Updated: November 26th 2021, 1:01 PM
PhotographyWorld
