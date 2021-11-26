Today's best photos: from driving on an icy road to taking a selfie during the Dubai Run

Gearing up for winter
A car drives on a road through the Arctic wilderness close to Utsjoki, Finland.
Healthcare heroes
Healthcare workers from Prague Ambulance Service transport a Covid-19 patient from Brno to Motol University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic.
Remembering Maradona
A man walks in front of a mural with the image of football star Diego Maradona in the Chacarita neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A dog or a lion?
A dog is dressed as a lion at the Pet Expo Thailand 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Open for business
Fireworks light up the sky during the official opening ceremony of the Avenue of the Sphinxes in Luxor, Egypt.
Circular flight
The Italian 'Frecce Tricolori' and the French Aerobatic Patrol fly above Rome.
Strike a pose
Participants take a group photo during the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Updated: November 26th 2021, 1:01 PM