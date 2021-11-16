Today's best photos: from India pollution to Joe Biden signing an infrastructure bill

AFP

Smog shrouds the Taj Mahal

Men pray at the banks of the Yamuna River near the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra.

Reuters

Migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border

Migrants attempt to cross the Belarusian-Polish border at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka crossing in Belarus.

AP Photo

Korean baseball

Fans wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19 cheer their teams on during the second baseball game of the Korean Series between Doosan Bears and KT Wiz at Gocheok Skydome in Seoul, South Korea.

AP Photo

Covid crisis in Greece

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks in front of a mural at a metro station in Athens, Greece. Roughly one-third of the country's population remains unvaccinated.

AFP

Light lines

Vehicles move along the highway leaving light trails outside Moscow.

AP Photo

Among the trees

A view of a car parked between birch trees in a forest near Lipsk, Poland.

AFP

Mosquito fumigation in Kolkata

A municipal worker fumigates a slum area as a preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Kolkata.

Getty Images

Student isolation

Elementary pupils sit inside dividers to protect against Covid-19 as they attend the first day of physical classes at Longos Elementary School in Alaminos, Philippines.

AFP

Lightning strike in Uruguay

A lightning bolt strikes near the Uruguayan Yacht Club during a thunderstorm in Montevideo.

EPA

Biden signs infrastructure bill

US President Joe Biden, surrounded by lawmakers, signs the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.