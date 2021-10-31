Today's best photos: G20 protests to G20 wish-making

Reuters

G20 Summit protest

A demonstrator protests during the G20 summit in Rome.

AFP

Albanian climate change

An aerial picture shows a man walking on the dried-up bottom of the Banja hydro-power plant reservoir near Gramsh, central Albania. Albania relies entirely on hydro-generated electricity and the uneven pattern of rains in the year makes it dependent on electricity imports.

AFP

Christ The Protector

View of the Christ the Protector statue under construction in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. The statue will be larger than Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer and the third-largest in the world.

AFP

Gymnastics World Championships

Italy's Sofia Raffaeli competes in the individual all-around final during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the West Japan General Exhibition Centre in Kitakyushu.

EPA

Diego Maradona's birthday

Fans celebrate Diego Armando Maradona's birthday next to a mural, made by Italian-Dutch street artist Jorit, depicting the late Argentine football legend in Naples, southern Italy. Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60.

EPA

G20 at the Trevi Fountain

Politicians and officials throw coins into the Trevi Fountain on the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at La Nuvola Congress Centre in Rome. (L-R) Financial Stability Board chairman Randal K Quarles, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Food and Agriculture Organisation director general Qu Dongyu, European Council president Charles Michel, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Hiroshi Suzuki and International Labour Organisation director Guy Ryder.