'Loserism': Trump hardliners face new setback in election probe

A probe ordered by Senate Republicans looking into the 2020 US election result in Arizona is due to be released on Friday, part of an ongoing attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the US election.

State election officials remain dismissive of the $150,000 inquiry, saying it is largely based on conspiracy theories or misinterpretation of election procedures.

Quote Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed Ben Ginsberg, lawyer

The partisan inquiry is not expected to change the result and on Thursday evening a leaked copy of the report suggested no significant findings had been made.

According to the leaked draft, President Biden’s vote count had in fact increased by a small margin, another blow to the waning Republican effort to invalidate the 2020 election results, which has suffered a string of setbacks in the past 10 months.

Initial allegations in Arizona, made in November 2020, focused on the use of sharpie pens to mark ballots.

Trump supporters claimed this had led to their votes being unjustly invalidated, because tabulation machines may have struggled to register the vote correctly.

But the state election board and the Arizona Secretary of State were quick to point out that in instances where this happened, it would not lead to ballots being rejected.

The state election board highlighted its guidelines which state “crumpled or otherwise damaged ballots, ballots with smudged ink, or ballots which are marked in the wrong color of ink or with a device that cannot be read by the tabulation machine,” will still be reviewed and counted.

Failed legal challenges

Nearly every other allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny.

“Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Mr Trump’s push to overturn the election.

The unprecedented partisan review – focused on the vote count in Arizona's largest county, Maricopa – is led and funded largely by people who already believe Mr Trump was the true winner, despite dozens of lawsuits and extraordinary scrutiny that found no problems that could change the outcome. They’ve ignored the detailed vote-counting procedures in Arizona law.

Despite being widely mocked, the Arizona review has become a model that Trump supporters are eagerly pushing to replicate in other swing states where Biden won.

Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general sued on Thursday to block a GOP-issued subpoena for a wide array of election materials. In Wisconsin, a retired conservative state Supreme Court justice is leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election, and this week threatened to subpoena election officials who don't comply.

No matter what the reviews in Arizona and elsewhere purport to find, they cannot reverse Mr Biden's victory.

Cyber Ninjas

In Arizona, five people are scheduled to publicly outline the findings for two top Republicans in the state Senate chamber, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity consulting firm with no election experience. He served as the head of the review team despite his prior work to promote “stop the steal” election conspiracies.

Shiva Ayyadurai, who has developed a loyal following for promoting Covid-19 misinformation on social media, will discuss his review of signatures on mail ballots. It's not clear why he is qualified to do so. Mr Ayyadurai, who is known as Dr Shiva to his fans, has a PhD but is not a medical doctor.

Ben Cotton, a computer forensics expert, will outline his analysis of vote-counting machines. Mr Cotton has walked back his allegation that a key elections database was deleted.

Also scheduled to speak are Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state, and Randy Pullen, a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. Both served as liaisons between the Senate and the review team.

They’ve been tight-lipped about their findings, but Mr Bennett told a conservative radio host this week that he will “have a brief report about where Maricopa County failed to meet and comply with state statutes and election procedures.”

A document purported to be a leaked draft of the Cyber Ninjas report circulated late on Thursday. It said a hand count of ballots confirmed Mr Biden's victory and showed a net gain of 360 votes for him. It also outlined a series of alleged shortcomings and recommended changes to state election laws.

Election experts predict the report could misinterpret normal election procedures to claim something nefarious or elevate minor mistakes into major allegations of wrongdoing.

“They’re minor procedural issues, and to try and amplify them to the point where they cast doubt on the election is nothing more than sore loserism,” said David Becker, a former lawyer in the US Department of Justice voting section who founded the Centre for Election Innovation and Research.