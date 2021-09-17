France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over sub deal

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the new Aukus partnership 'a stab in the back'. AP

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday evening that France will immediately recall its ambassadors to the US and Australia in the continuing backlash over a submarine deal announced this week.

“I have decided to immediately recall our two ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations,” he declared, a press release from his department stated.

Mr Le Drian said the decision was made upon a request from President Emmanuel Macron, escalating tension after the announcement of the Aukus partnership.

He called the move “justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the US.

Mr Le Drian said the new partnership represented “consequences of which affect the very conception we have of our alliances, our partnerships and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe".

He said the cancellation by Australia of a big contract to buy conventional French submarines in favour of nuclear-powered subs built with US technology is “unacceptable behaviour”.

Earlier Friday, a top French diplomat told The Associated Press that relations with the US are in “crisis”.

The diplomat, who spoke anonymously in line with customary government practice, said that for Paris, “this is a strategic question concerning the very nature of the relationship between Europe and the United States about the Indo-Pacific strategy".

He would not speculate on the effects the situation would have on France’s relationship with the US.

“There’s a crisis,” he stressed.

Mr Macron has not commented on the issue since President Joe Biden’s announcement of a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain, leading France to lose a $90 billion deal to build diesel-electric submarines.

France has pushed for several years for a European strategy to boost economic, political and defence ties in the region, which stretches from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The EU unveiled this week its plan for the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Le Drian on Thursday expressed “total incomprehension” at the move and criticised both Australia and the US.

“It was really a stab in the back. We built a relationship of trust with Australia, and this trust was betrayed,” he said.

“This is not done between allies.”

