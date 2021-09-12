Al Qaeda chief appears in video on 9/11 anniversary

Rumours have spread since late 2020 that Ayman Al Zawahiri had died from illness

Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in the video released on Saturday, marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the US. AP

Sep 12, 2021

Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, months after rumours of his death had spread.

The Site Intelligence Group, which monitors extremists' websites, said the video was released on Saturday. In it, Al Zawahiri praised Al Qaeda attacks.

Site said Al Zawahiri also noted the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

It said his comments did not necessarily indicate that the recording was recent because the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al Zawahiri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, Site said.

But he did mention a January 1 attack on Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

Rumours have spread since late 2020 that Al Zawahiri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced until Saturday.

The Egyptian became leader of Al Qaeda after the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, by US Navy Seals.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 9:47 PM
