US climate envoy John Kerry visits China for further talks

John Kerry speaks with Japanese Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo, Japan, before his trip to China. Reuters

Representatives from the world's two largest economies are meeting this week to discuss efforts to combat climate change, with US climate envoy John Kerry visiting China on Wednesday.

Mr Kerry will be meeting Chinese officials through Friday in the next step in collaboratively addressing the climate crisis.

“China and the US have differences on some issues. In the meantime, we share common interests in a range of areas such as climate change,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

“Both sides should maintain dialogue and communication on the basis of mutual respect and carry out mutually beneficial co-operation,” Mr Wang said.

China and the US have publicly stated their goals of keeping the global average temperature below 2°C, reaching carbon neutrality in their respective countries and helping developing nations expand their renewable energy sectors.

“The United States and China are committed to co-operating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands,” said a joint statement from Mr Kerry and China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua in April.

Countries made ambitious global pledges during a climate change conference led by US President Joe Biden this spring.

China is responsible for about 28 per cent of global emissions and it continues build coal-fired power plants.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the summit that his country will aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 after reaching peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030.

Meanwhile, the US is the second-largest emitter, with 11 per cent of global emissions.

Mr Biden also announced at the summit that the US will cut its 2005 carbon emissions levels 50-52 per cent by 2030.

On Tuesday, Mr Kerry stopped in Tokyo, Japan, for a meeting on climate goals before the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, UK, scheduled for mid-October.

