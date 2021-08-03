Scientists warn of 'immense mental health impact' of climate change

The disastrous recent flooding in Europe, seen here in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, was cited as an example of extreme weather linked to climate change. AFP

Climate change will lead to a mental health crisis as people are forced out of their homes and witness natural disasters, it is feared.

But acting to protect green spaces and areas with rich ecosystems can both protect the climate and improve mental health, experts believe.

Extreme weather is expected to become more common because of global warming, with the recent flooding in Germany widely seen as an example.

This is likely to cause particularly severe crises in places that are already disadvantaged because of poor infrastructure or inadequate health care.

“We can expect the mental health impacts to be quite immense in communities that are feeling the brunt,” said Kathryn Bowen, a climate expert at the University of Melbourne.

“It’s really, really vital for policymakers to understand that many communities are experiencing shocks one after the other,” she said, in analysis published by the International Science Council.

It said that gradual changes in the environment could be distressing for people who feel an emotional attachment to an area. Protecting natural habitats is one of the priorities of the Cop26 climate summit.

More dramatic changes such as disasters which force people out of their homes could cause stress and difficulty sleeping.

As Cop26 host, the UK is urging countries to prepare for natural disasters by building storm and flood defences. Developing nations say they need more funds from rich countries.

Katie Hayes, a policy analyst at Health Canada, told the ISC that the pandemic had prompted more discussion of mental health during a crisis.

“What we’re reading or what we’re experiencing can be very scary,” she said. “We often feel so alone in the emotions that we’re experiencing.

“We’re normalising this conversation and it’s really starting to bring mental health to the forefront.”

Protecting green spaces such as parks could address both the physical and mental impacts of climate change. Getty

A survey by US psychologists found in March that more than two thirds of adults felt some degree of “eco-anxiety”. This was defined in 2017 as “chronic fear of environmental doom”.

The initiative Future Earth named the mental health impact of global warming as one of 2020's key insights in climate science.

It said that aid workers could be given more mental health training in order to address the psychological effect of the crisis.

This might be necessary because people are forced out of their homes by climate change and find themselves living in shelters.

In addition, protecting what experts call green and blue spaces — including seas and rivers as well as parks and woodlands — could protect mental health as well as wildlife.

London’s green space was estimated to save £370 million ($515m) per year in mental health costs even before the pandemic.

During the UK’s prolonged lockdowns, the use of parks more than doubled in London as people took up one of the few available options for recreation.

The ISC’s analysis suggested that the mental health impact of climate change should be built into risk assessments as countries prepare for global warming.

“With the impacts of climate change projected to become more severe, there’s a clear need for a proactive approach to improving mental health provision and building resilience in the healthcare system,” it said.

“With regular reminders in the media of how the climate is changing — and why we should care — we are all potentially at risk of feeling a generalised sense of stress and uncertainty about climate change.”

High profile Al Shabab attacks 2010: A restaurant attack in Kampala Uganda kills 74 people watching a Fifa World Cup final football match.

2013: The Westgate shopping mall attack, 62 civilians, five Kenyan soldiers and four gunmen are killed.

2014: A series of bombings and shootings across Kenya sees scores of civilians killed.

2015: Four gunmen attack Garissa University College in northeastern Kenya and take over 700 students hostage, killing those who identified as Christian; 148 die and 79 more are injured.

2016: An attack on a Kenyan military base in El Adde Somalia kills 180 soldiers.

2017: A suicide truck bombing outside the Safari Hotel in Mogadishu kills 587 people and destroys several city blocks, making it the deadliest attack by the group and the worst in Somalia’s history.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Secret Nation: The Hidden Armenians of Turkey

Avedis Hadjian, (IB Tauris)



Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

